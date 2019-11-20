2018 Traffic Fatalities Down from Previous Years in North Dakota

Grand Forks County had the most road deaths with 14.

BISMARCK, N.D.–Traffic fatalities were down last year according to the 2018 North Dakota Crash Summary.

North Dakota documented over 15-thousand motor vehicle accidents last year, resulting in 105 deaths. The fatality count has been falling each year since the modern-day high of 170 in 2012. Of the 105 road deaths, 48-percent were not wearing their seat-belt and 32-percent were alcohol-related.

The North Dakota D-O-T report shows Grand Forks County had the most road deaths with 14. Cass and Williams Counties each had ten. Males were two-point-six times more likely to be in a fatal crash than females.

Over the last five years, November turns out to be the seventh most dangerous month for travel. December comes in at number eight. August tops all for North Dakota fatalities.

Research shows 94-percent of motor vehicle accidents can be attributed to human behavior.