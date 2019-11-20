West Fargo’s Cheney Middle School awarded Doosan grant for STEM

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Kids at Cheney Middle School are excited for a new STEM-focused grant.

Doosan Discovery Grants are awarded to schools to help push equipment and programs related to STEM fields. Cheney received the money to help fund a project teachers are calling a FTLA or maker-studio. It’s a place where young minds will be able to cultivate positive engineering and science experiences through projects that go beyond the current curriculum.

“We create a Maker-Space which is where you put a whole bunch of different supplies and like kits together and then they can kind of go with their own learning and expand their learning in the classroom,” Teacher and grant writer Hollyanne Duda said.

Doosan Bobcat is awarding 15 grants worth $7,500 to elementary and middle-schools in the area this year.