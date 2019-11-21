Block 9 Celebrates Topping Out

The building is set to open next year

FARGO, N.D. — The crews behind the Block 9 project in downtown Fargo are celebrating topping out at 235 feet on the corner of Broadway and Second Avenue North.

The 117–million dollar project has been in the works for 10 years, with construction beginning a little over a year ago.

The project includes a 125–room hotel, restaurant, and lounge, luxury condominiums and retail space.

Plans also include seasonal items like a skating rink, splash pad, vendor spaces and a band shell for live performances.

“Any ability to continue to better a city — we wanted to bring more people here, bring more energy to the city. It’s great for businesses, you know, large and small alike, and it’s great for cities large and small alike to make it more vibrant,” says Kilbourne Group Lead Project Manager Keith Leier.

The 19–story building is set to open its doors by late fall of 2020.