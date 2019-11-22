Davies, Bismarck Century Advance to Class A State Volleyball Championship Match

The Eagles defeated Shanley 3-1, the Patriots down Sheyenne 3-2

FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota Class A State Volleyball tournament continued on Friday at the Fargodome with the two semifinal matchups.

Davies 3, Shanley 1

Bismarck Century 3, Sheyenne 2

Davies will play their first ever State Title while Bismarck Century will look to make it their fifth straight Championship win. The game begins on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.