MSUM Men’s Basketball Wins Third Straight With Win Over Mayville State

Dragons beat the Comets 100-68

MOORHEAD, Minn.—The Minnesota State University Moorhead men’s basketball team saw five players score in double figures as the Dragons grabbed their third straight win with a 100-68 victory over Mayville State on Friday night at Nemzek Fieldhouse.

The Dragons improve to 3-2 this season with an undefeated record at home so far.

Sophomore guard Gavin Baumgartner led the Dragons in scoring with 20 points and also dished out five assists. Junior forward Joe Sevlie and sophomore guard Bryce Irsfeld each added 13 points. Sevlie also pulled down seven rebounds. Senior guard Johnny Beeninga scored 12 points and had six assists, while junior guard Kaedrick Williams also put up 12 points. Sophomore guard Siman Sem had a solid all-around game with seven points, six assists, and five rebounds.

MSUM outshot Mayville State, hitting 58.2 percent (39-of-67) from the field and 52.2 percent (12-of-23) from beyond the arc compared to 41.3 percent (26-of-63) from the field and 29.2 percent (7-of-24) from three for the Comets. MSUM outrebounded Mayville State 40-32.

Freshman forward Dane Zimmer led the Dragons on the glass with 10 rebounds. Zimmer also put up eight points.

The Dragons started out hot against the Comets and found themselves up 14-3 early in the first half and continued building a commanding lead. MSUM kept the offense going and went into the half up 58-32.

The Dragons came out scoring the first 12 points of the half to extend the lead further and from there cruised to the non conference win..

MSUM looks ahead to the fourth game of its seven-game homestand on Monday vs. Minnesota-Morris.