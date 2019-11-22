Silver Alert Issued For Missing Bismarck Woman

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The Bismarck Police Department has issued a silver alert for a missing woman.

56-year-year-old Jeanette Carman of Bismarck is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes.

She is a vulnerable adult with medical issues.

She was last seen at her home on the 2100 block of S 12th St at 3:30 p.m. Thursday wearing leggings with hearts, pink shoes, and a black puffy jacket.

She is not believed to be driving.

If you have any information please contact the Bismarck Police Department at 710 223-1212.

(Photo Courtesy Bismarck Police Department)