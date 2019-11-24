Illinois State Snaps UND Women’s Hoops Winning Streak

The Redbirds ended the Fighting Hawks' Four Game Winning Streak Earlier Today

GRAND FORKS, ND – Despite a 10-of-23 clip behind the arc and committing fewer turnovers than Illinois State (4-1), the University of North Dakota (4-2) snapped its four-game winning streak at The Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, 66-58. UND also dished 18 assists on its 21 field goals in the game.

Alaina Jarnot recorded eight points and seven assists, lifting Lilly Keplin (12) and Jaclyn Jarnot (10) to double-digit scoring efforts. North Dakota trailed by as much as 17 late in the third quarter and closed the gap to two points with 7:40 remaining in regulation.

“(Illinois State’s) a veteran-laden team, and we can certainly take some positives from the way we played,” said Head Coach Travis Brewster . “But the thing you look at in the box score is we got to get better in our post scoring. We didn’t get enough points in the paint, and we are way better than 12 points in the paint. That’s just not good enough. But we played hard-nosed basketball and knocked down some big shots today.”

A 12-point scoring run by the Fighting Hawks between the third and fourth quarters pressured the Redbirds to make shots. ISU responded with a 6-0 run of its own to go back up by eight, but a Jaclyn Jarnot trey cut the deficit to two possessions. However, North Dakota couldn’t finish as the Redbirds kept possession and knocked the three-pointers it needed to seal the deal.

Melissa Leet added nine points and three blocks on the night. Illinois State outrebounded the Hawks on the afternoon, 38-26, and finished with a 42-percent field goal percentage. Lexy Koudelka led all scorers with 21 off the bench, going 7-for-10 from the field and 7-for-8 at the charity stripe. UND was a perfect 6-of-6 from the line; however, it was its fewest attempts in a game this season.

The Fighting Hawks will return to action on Tuesday, Nov. 26, when it hosts Northland College. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. in the first game of a doubleheader with the men’s basketball team.

Courtesy: UND Athletics