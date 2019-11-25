MSUM Men’s Basketball Wins Fourth Straight Beating Minnesota Morris

Dragons beat the Cougars 93-48

MOORHEAD, Minn.— (MSUM Athletics) The Minnesota State University Moorhead men’s basketball team scored the game’s first 23 points to cruise to a 93-48 win over the University of Minnesota-Morris on Monday night at Nemzek Fieldhouse.

The Dragons are now 4-2 on the season with the non conference schedule now concluded.

Sophomore guard Bryce Irsfeld led all scorers with 20 points. Sophomore center Jesse Bergh scored 15 for the Dragons, and senior guard Johnny Beeninga put up 14. Freshman forward Dane Zimmer scored eight and led MSUM in rebounding with 10.

A barrage of scoring by the Dragons helped MSUM open the game with a 23-0 lead in the first six minutes of action. The Dragons went into the half with a commanding 53-25 lead.

MSUM opened the second half on a 10-2 run. The Dragons never let up and won the game 93-48.

Junior forward Joe Sevlie scored seven points and pulled down seven rebounds for the Dragons.

MSUM looks ahead their first Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference matchup against Northern State on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. This will be the fifth of a seven-game homestand for the Dragons.