MSUM Men’s Basketball Wins Fourth Straight Beating Minnesota Morris
Dragons beat the Cougars 93-48
MOORHEAD, Minn.— (MSUM Athletics) The Minnesota State University Moorhead men’s basketball team scored the game’s first 23 points to cruise to a 93-48 win over the University of Minnesota-Morris on Monday night at Nemzek Fieldhouse.
The Dragons are now 4-2 on the season with the non conference schedule now concluded.
Sophomore guard Bryce Irsfeld led all scorers with 20 points. Sophomore center Jesse Bergh scored 15 for the Dragons, and senior guard Johnny Beeninga put up 14. Freshman forward Dane Zimmer scored eight and led MSUM in rebounding with 10.
A barrage of scoring by the Dragons helped MSUM open the game with a 23-0 lead in the first six minutes of action. The Dragons went into the half with a commanding 53-25 lead.
MSUM opened the second half on a 10-2 run. The Dragons never let up and won the game 93-48.
Junior forward Joe Sevlie scored seven points and pulled down seven rebounds for the Dragons.
MSUM looks ahead their first Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference matchup against Northern State on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. This will be the fifth of a seven-game homestand for the Dragons.
Steve d’Eustachio Stat of the Game: Tonight’s win marks the first four-game win streak for the Dragons after dropping two in a row in nearly six years. The Dragons lost to Minnesota Duluth at home on Feb. 8, 2014, then fell at Augustana six nights later. The Dragons then won four straight beginning at Wayne St., then at home versus Minot St. and the University of Mary to close the regular season, then they beat Concordia St. Paul at home in the first round of the NSIC tournament. The Dragons would make it five straight with a quarterfinal win over Upper Iowa in Sioux Falls before Winona St. ended their 2014 season on Mar. 3.