Student Leaders Leaving ‘No Space For Hunger’ at Fill the Dome

The dome is filled with hundreds of thousands of pounds of food and household essentials.

FARGO, N.D. – If you were at the Fargodome just two weeks ago, the inside is probably pretty unrecognizable now.

Instead of a football field, it’s filled with hundreds of thousands of pounds of food and household essentials for the Fill the Dome event.

There’s one reason for all of that food : A promise the Metro Area Student Ambassadors made this year that they would leave ‘No Space for Hunger’.

“It means a lot to me that we could fill up the Great Plains Food Bank, especially around the holiday season. It’s a great feeling to be part of something more. It’s everybody coming together as a community and that’s what I like about it.” said Jordan Burkhart, a Metro Area Student Ambassador.

The ambassadors are part of a new breed of student, a type of student that takes their civic responsibility to the community extremely seriously.

“It’s definitely intimidating at first” said Burkhart. “But it’s a great group of kids, and they made me feel super comfortable right away. It was an easy process to get into and they feel like a family.”

Kaitlyn Bayman is a senior at West Fargo High School, and one of two student ambassadors for the school.

She joined the program because of the influence of previous ambassadors and the impact that they were able to make in the community.

Now, under her leadership, the school is making another big impact, bringing in $14,000 worth of food donations. $4,000 more than last year.

“Seeing how everybody has come together in our community, its super powerful to see, and my school is actually, 40% of our students are on free or reduced lunch, so the fact that we were still able to bring in $14,000 worth of food is super impactful to see.” said Kaitlyn Bayman.

Kaitlyn’s work extends past the Fill the Dome event. To her, the job of an ambassador is to inspire other young people.

“Something that I take away a lot is that us as students, and us as young people can make a very big difference in the community.” said Kaitlyn.

The ambassadors will keep their promise to the community for the 13th year in a row, and young leaders like Kaitlyn Bayman are the reason why.

The total amount of food donated and money raised from the event will be announced tomorrow.