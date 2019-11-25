The Salvation Army Gives Away Thanksgiving Food Boxes

25 volunteers helped assemble the boxes for families in need

FARGO, N.D. — The Salvation Army wants to make sure all families across Cass and Clay counties get a proper Thanksgiving meal.

The nonprofit is giving away 370 food boxes filled with a turkey, bread, vegetables and pie to families in need.

American Crystal Sugar volunteers helped put the boxes together, while Walmart provided the food.

This is the 10th year the Salvation Army has given away Thanksgiving food boxes.

“Thanksgiving is to me an important holiday – that we remember to give thanks for the things that we have. And so, to be able to provide a dinner so that people can have sort of that traditional idea of what it means to celebrate Thanksgiving and to truly be thankful for what we have, I think that’s really important,” says Major Vangie O’Neil.

You can sign up for the Salvation Army’s Christmas food box from now until Wednesday at its location on Roberts Street in North Fargo.