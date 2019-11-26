13th Annual Fill the Dome Collects Over 188,000 pounds of Food

1 in 9 people in North Dakota will struggle with having enough food to eat every day.

FARGO, N.D. – The numbers are in, and the fight to end hunger is getting a sucker punch from kids in our area.

The 13th Annual Fill the Dome event collected a total of 188,033 pounds of food.

That amount is just shy of the 195,000 pounds collected last year.

To date, the event has collected nearly 2,300,000 pounds of food and over $600,000 to aid those struggling with hunger in our region.

“People aren’t aware that in the State of North Dakota 1 in 9 individuals don’t have enough food to eat every day. They’re going to turn to the Great Plains food bank for food assistance each year. Having this type of resource available each year is really huge.” said Jared Slinde, the Communications Manager for Great Plains Food Bank.

Around $50,000 is donated each year at the event.