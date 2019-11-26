Davies Boys and Girls Hockey Open Seasons with Win

Eagles beat Mustangs 6-1; Eagles Beat Knightriders 2-1

FARGO, N.D. — Boys and Girls Hockey High School Hockey started in the State of North Dakota Tuesday night.

In the EDC, last year’s State Runners-Up, Davies Boys Hockey beat Sheyenne at West Fargo Sports Arena 6-1. Gavin Balvitsch scored the first goal for the Eagles.

On the Girls side, The Eagles opened up at home against Grand Forks winning 2-1. Taylor Severson scored the first goal for the Eagles.