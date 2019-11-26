Fargo Police Receive Grant to Purchase New Utility Vehicle

A grant for nearly $19,000 funded the purchase.

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Police Department has a shiny new utility-terrain vehicle thanks to Firehouse Subs.

A grant for nearly $19,000 from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation funded the purchase.

The utility vehicle, a 2019 Kubota RTV, will help haul public safety equipment through large crowds.

Police plan to use the vehicle during parades, at tailgating events and for community outreach.

The vehicle will also help with off-road requirements such as flooding events.

“We needed one of these to grow with our community and the growing events that we have. There are so many things that we do now that we probably didn’t do in the past that this will be useful for” Fargo Deputy Police Chief Ross Renner said.

Fargo Police Department plans to use the utility vehicle all year round.