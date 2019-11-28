Carson & Madison Wentz Are Expecting Their First Child
The Wentz family is getting a little larger in a Thanksgiving surprise for fans.
On Instagram, the Eagles Quarterback announces his wife Madison is expecting their first child.
The former Bison says “So much to be thankful for, but this might take the cake! What a blessing this child already is and will continue to be to my wife and I.”
So much to be thankful for, but this might take the cake! ???????? What a blessing this child already is and will continue to be to my wife and I. Family is always the most important and we are so thankful for the family of 6 the Lord has blessed us with! Happy Thanksgiving everybody! ????