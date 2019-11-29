Fargo Force Take Down Dubuque

The Force defeated the Fighting Saints 5-3

FARGO, N.D. — In a game that was back-and-forth for the majority of the sixty minutes of play, the Fargo Force finish on top over Dubuque with a 5-3 victory.

Austin Crossley was the first to strike for the Force with a goal just over fourteen minutes into the game. The Fighting Saints answered quickly, netting a goal just thirteen seconds later. The first period ends with the game tied.

In the second period, Tristan Broz gives the lead back to the Force with another goal nearly halfway through the period.

Dubuque ties it up at two in the third period, but both Zach Faremouth and Ondrej Pavel get on the board for Fargo to make it 4-2. With just 51 seconds left to play, the Fighting Saints notch another goal to keep them within one.

An empty-netter in the finals seconds of the game sealed things for the Force, as they finish with the 5-3 edge.