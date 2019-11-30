Fargo Public Works Encouraging Drivers To Be Safe On The Roads

FARGO, N.D. — The City of Fargo is hard at work to clear the roads.

The snowfall is leaving roadsides in slippery conditions as plow trucks move through to clear the streets.

Drivers are being encouraged to drive slowly on city roads to keep from sliding.

They’re also being reminded to keep their lights on for other drivers.

Currently, Fargo Public Work crews are working around the clock to get the roads safe for drivers.

“It’s what we do in the winter trying to provide a safe driving surface for the citizens of Fargo and that what we are trying to provide,” Fargo Public Works Supervisor Lee Anderson said.

A couple other guidelines include remembering to give cars plenty of space when you’re driving and to not brake hard on icy roads.