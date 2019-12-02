Beyond Running Hosts “Cider” Monday

The event is a way to support local businesses

FARGO, N.D. — One local business wants people to ditch the “cyber” and indulge in “cider” instead.

Beyond Running in downtown Fargo is hosting its Cider Monday event.

The store is encouraging shoppers to keep their dollars within the local community instead of spending it at major retailers online.

They are extending Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday deals through the rest of the day.

Everyone who stops in can enjoy a hot cider while shopping.

“It really reminds us that local businesses like ours and the ones up and down Broadway and throughout Fargo–Moorhead are really places of community for the entire population,” says Beyond Running co-owner Sally Loeffler.

For those who prefer the convenience of online shopping, the store is running deals on its website as well.