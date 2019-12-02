NDSU Football Highlights Missouri Valley Football All-Conference Teams
Bison have Eight Members on First Team, Three on Second, Eight on Honorable Mention
ST. LOUIS – (NDSU Athletics) North Dakota State led all schools with 11 players named to the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference team Monday, Dec. 2, by a vote of the league’s media, head coaches and sports information directors.
NDSU had eight first-team selections including Offensive Player of the Year Trey Lance at quarterback, Defensive Player of the Year Derrek Tuszka on the defensive line, tight end Ben Ellefson, offensive linemen Zack Johnson, Dillon Radunz and Cordell Volson, linebacker Jabril Cox, and defensive back James Hendricks.
Bison wide receiver Christian Watson and cornerbacks Marquise Bridges and Josh Hayes were voted to the second team.
Eight other NDSU players were listed as honorable mention: running backs Ty Brooks and Adam Cofield, fullbacks Hunter Luepke and Garrett Malstrom, return specialist Trevor Heit, offensive lineman Karson Schoening, defensive lineman Spencer Waege, and defensive back Michael Tutsie.
NDSU is just the fifth team in the 35-year history of the Missouri Valley Football Conference to sweep the league’s Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Coach of the Year awards, joining Northern Iowa (1985, 1993, 2007) and Western Illinois (2000).
Lance, the first freshman to be named Offensive Player of the Year in the conference, is the fourth player in league history to sweep the Newcomer of the Year and Freshman of the Year awards. NDSU linebacker Jabril Cox (2017), Youngstown State running back Martin Ruiz (2013) and Northern Iowa quarterback Sawyer Kollmorgen (2012) were the others.
No. 1-ranked North Dakota State (12-0) is scheduled to host 19th-ranked Nicholls, back-to-back champion of the Southland Conference, in the second round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The Colonels are 9-4 after beating North Dakota 24-6 in the first round.
2019 All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Team
Offensive Player of the Year: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State
Defensive Player of the Year: DL Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State
Newcomer of the Year: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State
Freshman of the Year: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State
Bruce Craddock Coach of the Year: Matt Entz, North Dakota State
First Team
QB – Trey Lance, North Dakota State
RB – James Robinson, Illinois State
RB – Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State
FB – Clint Ratkovich, Western Illinois
WR – Dante Hendrix, Indiana State
WR – Cade Johnson, South Dakota State
WR – Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa
TE – Ben Ellefson, North Dakota State
OL – Drew Himmelman, Illinois State
OL – Zack Johnson, North Dakota State
OL – Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State
OL – Jackson Scott-Brown, Northern Iowa
OL – Cordell Volson, North Dakota State
K – Matthew Cook, Northern Iowa
LS – Chandler Colllins, Missouri State
DL – Romeo McKnight, Illinois State
DL – Justus Reed, Youngstown State
DL – Elerson Smith, Northern Iowa
DL – Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State
LB – Jabril Cox, North Dakota State
LB – McNeece Egbim, Missouri State
LB – Jonas Griffith, Indiana State
LB – Christian Rozeboom, South Dakota State
DB – Omar Brown, Northern Iowa
DB – Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois
DB – James Hendricks, North Dakota State
DB – Luther Kirk, Illinois State
DB – Devin Taylor, Illinois State
P – Brady Schutt, South Dakota
RS – Dakota Caton, Indiana State
Second Team
QB – Austin Simmons, South Dakota
RB – DJ Davis, Southern Illinois
RB – Javon Williams Jr., Southern Illinois
FB – Dominique Dafney, Indiana State
FB – Luke Sellers, South Dakota State
WR – Avante Cox, Southern Illinois
WR – Caleb Vander Esch, South Dakota
WR – Christian Watson, North Dakota State
TE – Brett Samson, South Dakota
OL – Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa
OL – Matt Clark, South Dakota State
OL – Ernest Dye Jr., Southern Illinois
OL – Zeveyon Furcron, Southern Illinois
OL – Wyatt Wozniak, Indiana State
K – Jerry Nunez, Indiana State
LS – Jared Drake, Western Illinois
DL – Jared Brinkman, Northern Iowa
DL – Ryan Earith, South Dakota State
DL – Darin Greenfield, South Dakota
DL – Ma’lik Richmond, Youngstown State
LB – Jack Cochrane, South Dakota
LB – Cody Crider, Southern Illinois
LB – Ty DeForest, Illinois State
LB – Chris Kolarevic, Northern Iowa
DB – Marquise Bridges, North Dakota State
DB – Qua Brown, Southern Illinois
DB – Don Gardner, South Dakota State
DB – Josh Hayes, North Dakota State
DB – Xavior Williams, Northern Iowa
P – Brendan Withrow, Missouri State
RS – Jake Coates, Youngstown State
Honorable Mention
Illinois State: K Sam Fenlason, LS Paul Monaco, DL John Ridgeway, OL Adam Solomon; Indiana State: LB Clayton Glasco, DL Inoke Moala, DB Michael Thomas; Missouri State: WR Tyler Currie, QB Peyton Huslig, DL Matt McClellan; North Dakota State: RB Ty Brooks, RB Adam Cofield, RS Trevor Heit, FB Hunter Luepke, FB Garrett Malstrom, OL Karson Schoening, DB Michael Tutsie, DL Spencer Waege; Northern Iowa: QB Will McElvain, DB Christian Jegen, DB Roosevelt Lawrence; South Dakota: K Mason Lorber, DB Elijah Reed, OL Mason Scheidegger; South Dakota State: WR Adam Anderson, LB Logan Backhaus, TE Kallan Hart; Southern Illinois: DB Madre Harper, DL Malik Haynes, WR Landon Lenoir; Western Illinois: P Adam Fellner, LB Zach Glisan, RS Justin Hall, DL LaCale London; Youngstown State: OL Dan Becker, WR Jermiah Braswell, TE Miles Joiner.