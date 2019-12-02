NDSU Football Highlights Missouri Valley Football All-Conference Teams

Bison have Eight Members on First Team, Three on Second, Eight on Honorable Mention

ST. LOUIS – (NDSU Athletics) North Dakota State led all schools with 11 players named to the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference team Monday, Dec. 2, by a vote of the league’s media, head coaches and sports information directors.

NDSU had eight first-team selections including Offensive Player of the Year Trey Lance at quarterback, Defensive Player of the Year Derrek Tuszka on the defensive line, tight end Ben Ellefson , offensive linemen Zack Johnson , Dillon Radunz and Cordell Volson , linebacker Jabril Cox , and defensive back James Hendricks .

Bison wide receiver Christian Watson and cornerbacks Marquise Bridges and Josh Hayes were voted to the second team.

Eight other NDSU players were listed as honorable mention: running backs Ty Brooks and Adam Cofield , fullbacks Hunter Luepke and Garrett Malstrom , return specialist Trevor Heit , offensive lineman Karson Schoening , defensive lineman Spencer Waege , and defensive back Michael Tutsie .

NDSU is just the fifth team in the 35-year history of the Missouri Valley Football Conference to sweep the league’s Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Coach of the Year awards, joining Northern Iowa (1985, 1993, 2007) and Western Illinois (2000).

Lance, the first freshman to be named Offensive Player of the Year in the conference, is the fourth player in league history to sweep the Newcomer of the Year and Freshman of the Year awards. NDSU linebacker Jabril Cox (2017), Youngstown State running back Martin Ruiz (2013) and Northern Iowa quarterback Sawyer Kollmorgen (2012) were the others.

No. 1-ranked North Dakota State (12-0) is scheduled to host 19th-ranked Nicholls, back-to-back champion of the Southland Conference, in the second round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The Colonels are 9-4 after beating North Dakota 24-6 in the first round.

2019 All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Team

Offensive Player of the Year: QB Trey Lance , North Dakota State

Defensive Player of the Year: DL Derrek Tuszka , North Dakota State

Newcomer of the Year: QB Trey Lance , North Dakota State

Freshman of the Year: QB Trey Lance , North Dakota State

Bruce Craddock Coach of the Year: Matt Entz , North Dakota State

First Team

QB – Trey Lance , North Dakota State

RB – James Robinson, Illinois State

RB – Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State

FB – Clint Ratkovich, Western Illinois

WR – Dante Hendrix, Indiana State

WR – Cade Johnson, South Dakota State

WR – Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa

TE – Ben Ellefson , North Dakota State

OL – Drew Himmelman, Illinois State

OL – Zack Johnson , North Dakota State

OL – Dillon Radunz , North Dakota State

OL – Jackson Scott-Brown, Northern Iowa

OL – Cordell Volson , North Dakota State

K – Matthew Cook, Northern Iowa

LS – Chandler Colllins, Missouri State

DL – Romeo McKnight, Illinois State

DL – Justus Reed, Youngstown State

DL – Elerson Smith, Northern Iowa

DL – Derrek Tuszka , North Dakota State

LB – Jabril Cox , North Dakota State

LB – McNeece Egbim, Missouri State

LB – Jonas Griffith, Indiana State

LB – Christian Rozeboom, South Dakota State

DB – Omar Brown, Northern Iowa

DB – Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois

DB – James Hendricks , North Dakota State

DB – Luther Kirk, Illinois State

DB – Devin Taylor, Illinois State

P – Brady Schutt, South Dakota

RS – Dakota Caton, Indiana State

Second Team

QB – Austin Simmons, South Dakota

RB – DJ Davis, Southern Illinois

RB – Javon Williams Jr., Southern Illinois

FB – Dominique Dafney, Indiana State

FB – Luke Sellers, South Dakota State

WR – Avante Cox, Southern Illinois

WR – Caleb Vander Esch, South Dakota

WR – Christian Watson , North Dakota State

TE – Brett Samson, South Dakota

OL – Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa

OL – Matt Clark, South Dakota State

OL – Ernest Dye Jr., Southern Illinois

OL – Zeveyon Furcron, Southern Illinois

OL – Wyatt Wozniak, Indiana State

K – Jerry Nunez, Indiana State

LS – Jared Drake, Western Illinois

DL – Jared Brinkman, Northern Iowa

DL – Ryan Earith, South Dakota State

DL – Darin Greenfield, South Dakota

DL – Ma’lik Richmond, Youngstown State

LB – Jack Cochrane, South Dakota

LB – Cody Crider, Southern Illinois

LB – Ty DeForest, Illinois State

LB – Chris Kolarevic, Northern Iowa

DB – Marquise Bridges , North Dakota State

DB – Qua Brown, Southern Illinois

DB – Don Gardner, South Dakota State

DB – Josh Hayes , North Dakota State

DB – Xavior Williams, Northern Iowa

P – Brendan Withrow, Missouri State

RS – Jake Coates, Youngstown State