Dr. Andrew Armacost To Lead University of North Dakota Into Bright New Future

The University of North Dakota has spent months searching for the right person to become its president

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — With over 20 years of experience at the Air Force Academy, and 10 years of active duty, the University of North Dakota’s new president, Dr. Andrew Armacost brings a wealth of knowledge to the students and community at the school.

“The one lesson I learned in the Air Force is to take extraordinary care of your people. My leadership philosophy at the academy as I took over as the Dean of Faculty there was ‘Love your people.’ It’s a pretty simple statement but it means so much.” said Dr. Armacost.

The search for a new president began after previous president Mark Kennedy’s controversial resignation after being named the president of the University of Colorado.

Morale on campus had suffered blow after blow under the final years of the Kennedy administration, but students are excited about the selection of Armacost as the new President.

“One thing that he talked about a lot was building a greater sense of community. That’s what we were looking for in a President. That was something brought up over and over again in the listening sessions, somebody that can build community, somebody that wants to be part of the community. I think he’ll bring a healing touch to the campus.” said Gracie Lian, the student body President at UND.

Armacost says he has a lot of work ahead of him, but he has a plan to deal with the challenges.

“The reputation is strong. One goal of mine is to make it even stronger and really have the University of North Dakota on the national stage. One area of challenge that we face is declining enrollments nationally. That outreach will hopefully highlight what the university offers.” said Dr. Armacost

As the Air Force Academy’s Dean of Faculty, Dr. Armacost believed in the blending of STEM and the Arts & Humanities.

“The spirit of innovation and creativity comes together when you can pair people from the arts and humanities from people from STEM disciplines. I think there’s great opportunity here at the University of North Dakota to make that happen.” said Dr. Armacost.

While the Air Force Academy and 30 years of service are now behind him, Dr. Armacost is ready to put a lifetime’s worth of experience into action.

“We have a lot of faith in what he’s going to be able to bring to this campus. Overall it’s looking very bright for UND’s future with him at the helm.” said Gracie Lian.

Dr. Armacosts start date and salary will be announced in the near future.