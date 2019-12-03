Microsoft Celebrates The 20th Anniversary Of Its Fargo Campus

The Fargo Campus was built on a farm and homestead dating back to the 1990s

FARGO,N.D. – The first building Horizon opened its doors in September 1999 as Great Plains software before being bought by Microsoft in 2001.

Since the campus began there have been four more buildings added and it is home to more than 1,600 employees.

Microsoft leaders say that while the company has grown in the last 20 years there have some things that they have kept the same.

“One thing that has truly stayed true is true dedication to customer service, true dedication to our values that were values that we had when we were in the Great Plains and then who we are still today at Microsoft,” says Sandi Piatz, Site Leader, Microsoft Campus.

Microsoft currently has openings at its Fargo campus.