NDSU Football Defense Gearing Up for Top Nicholls State Offense

Colonels Offense ranks in top 30 of FCS

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football is four days away from its match-up with Nicholls State in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. The defense’s focus is on containing a Colonels offense that has a dual threat quarterback and top running game.

Quarterback Chase Fourcade has thrown for 2,800 yards and 16 touchdowns adding over 800 on the ground, scoring 12 more TD’s with his legs. Running back Julien Gums has rushed for over 1,100 yards and 16 touchdowns making their offense one of the top 30 in all the FCS. When you’re NDSU and have a top five offense that can do it all just as well, it makes it easier to game plan against another great one.

“It’s super beneficial. There’s nothing like competing against our offense in the nation,” cornerback Marquis Bridges said. “I think we have the best offense and going against those guys will prepare us for anything we got coming.”

“We’ve been really fortunate to have offensive threats not just at the quarterback position, but all across the board,” defensive end Derrek Tuszka said. “There’s guys making plays like crazy. It’s tough on a defense not only when you have not just one guy but a couple handfuls that can go out and make the same plays. There’s no drop offs when guys sub in.”

The Colonels average 421 yards of total offense per game, the 30th best in the country.