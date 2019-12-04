Sheyenne Boys Basketball Gears Up For Season

The Mustangs Head head into the 2019-2020 season with State Tournament Appearance in Mind

FARGO, ND – Thanksgiving has passed, snow has fallen, and winter is officially here, not just in the air, but also on the high school sports calendar. Sheyenne mustangs boys basketball is ready to kick off a season they have high expectations for.

Blake Berg says “we got a lot of young guys that are going to step up this year and help us out and we got some returning seniors that will play a big part and hopefully make it far.”

Tyler Terhark says, “we kind of had a little bit of grit from last year not making it to state. That’s our goal every year is just make it to state. So I feel like that’s just our same goal this year.”

Vo: to do that, head coach tom Kirchoffner will have one of the most treasured aspects of the game that the mustangs didn’t have as much of last year.

Tom Kirchoffner says, “I’m really excited. We got a lot of size. This is the most size we’ve ever had. We got a 6’8,6’9 guy and we got two guards who are 6’4 so I think we’ll be a very explosive bunch. Having this much size just helps. You can do a lot more things maybe if I want to do a couple different types of zones. It just helps with matchups. Especially for rebounding, we only had one guy that was 6’3 last year and everybody else was a bunch of guards so this helps out tremendously.”

In addition to the height that they have and some skill that they possess, this mustangs team has some swagger, confidence, and mojo they think can carry them to a place they’ve come so close to getting to: a birth in the state championship. They begin their quest for that on Friday at Manden in their season opener.