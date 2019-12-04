UND Hockey Fueled by Hot Start

The Fighting Hawks are 12-1-2 through their first 15 games

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — So far, it’s been a season full of success for the University of North Dakota.

The Fighting Hawks haven’t lost a game since October 19th against Minnesota State Mankato. That contest remains the teams only loss through the first fifteen games.

UND has found it’s stride both offensively and defensively, averaging over four goals per game and keeping opponents to just over 20 shots on goal.

The No.3 team in the country is fully fueled from the hot start, as they recognize there is something special about this year’s squad

“This year there is just more swagger,” senior forward Westin Michaud said. “You can see it on the ice. I think guys have more confidence. They are making more plays. Guys are speaking up more, complimenting each other. The bench is always loud. If someone makes a bad play, someone is there to pick them up.

“I think that is the huge thing here for this team so far, I think the success has been leaning on each other.”

That kind of attitude from the guys reminds head coach Brad Berry of another team he recalls fondly.

“We did something special a few years ago winning a National Championship,” Berry said. “We have gotten away from that a little bit the last couple of years and I think the guys are starting to feel that and I think the one word we always use is swagger. The guys feel that and the guys have a little bit of swagger in our group.”