Moorhead Girls Basketball Falls to Maple Grove

The Crimson defeated the Spuds 46-40

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead girls basketball dropped a Friday night contest to defending section 8 AAAA champions Maple Grove 46-40.

Maple Grove jumped out to a fast lead in the first half. The Spuds were able to fight back and keep it close, but could not completely close the gap.