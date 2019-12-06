NDSU Game Planning for One of FCS Football’s Best Pass Rushers

Nicholls State has active sack leader on defense

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football is three days away from its match up with Nicholls State in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. Other than going up against the 25th best rushing offense in the country, NDSU has someone to worry about on the Colonels defense.

It may give up over 270 yards through the air and 134 on the ground, but have a threat who comes off the edge the offensive line should keep an eye on. The name is defensive end Sully Laiche. Heading into Saturday, Laiche is the FCS active sack leader with 11 on the season. Head coach Matt Entz says its tough to stop to a player of Laiche’s caliber but there are ways to contain him.

“Believe me he has the attention of the offensive line and the offensive staff,” head coach Matt Entz said. “Were going to have to do a great job, he’s going to make plays. We just can’t let him get on a role and keep making a bunch of plays throughout the game.”

“We have to respect his play, he’s a very good player. Just sliding into protection or to him and also being able to chip him or get help from the interior guys on him,” offensive lineman Dillon Radunz said. “Also having a dominate run game. If we have a dominate run game we don’t have to worry about him getting sacks or anything like that so it should be good.”

Saturday’s game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. from the FargoDome in just the third ever meeting between both programs.