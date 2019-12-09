LIVE: Impeachment Hearings Continue In Judiciary Committee

The House Judiciary Committee holds a public hearing for the Trump Impeachment Inquiry.LIVE BLOG: https://fxn.ws/2s5ypoRTune in to Fox News Channel for live coverage. Posted by Fox News on Monday, December 9, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) – A House impeachment hearing quickly fell into partisan fighting Monday as lawmakers formally received the investigative findings against President Donald Trump to lay out the case for the charges against him.

Democrats said the facts are not in dispute: Trump put himself above the nation as he pressed the president of Ukraine to investigate Democratic rivals at the same time the U.S. was withholding crucial military aid.

Republicans derided the Democrats’ effort as a sham, saying it was merely their attempt to remove Trump from office because they cannot beat him in next November’s election.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler says he expects the committee to vote soon on charges against Trump that will likely focus on abuse of power on Ukraine and obstruction in the congressional inquiry.

He sent a letter to the White House late Sunday with documents supporting Democrats’ case. If the Judiciary Committee approves articles of impeachment by Friday that would set up a final impeachment vote in the days before Christmas.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)