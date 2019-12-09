NDSU Football Expecting Challenge for Illinois State in FCS Quarterfinal

Bison beat the Redbirds 37-3 in regular season

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football is on to its tenth consecutive quarterfinal appearance in the FCS Playoffs.. The round of eight provides a familiar foe for NDSU, Missouri Valley Conference rival Illinois State.

The Bison went on the road and took down the Redbirds with a commanding 37-3 win to open up conference play back in October. Head coach Matt Entz said the team is throwing that result out the window in his press conference earlier today..

Entz did say familiarity on both sides of the ball does have its advantages, however, when it comes to the playoffs and a single elimination format any team can present a challenge and you have to be ready for anything.

“There’s going to be wrinkles. It helps. We understand their base defense and how they operate offensively but there will be some little things in there,” Entz said. “Just like we us last week throwing the reverse in there. A wrinkle in the playoffs something that we can prepare for. Trying to attack all four corners of the field offensively. We need to make sure we have answers for the what if’s out there especially on the defensive side.”

Kick-off is Saturday at 11 A.M. from the FargoDome.