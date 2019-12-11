UND Hockey Looks to Carry Success Over From First-half of the Season

The No. 2 Fighting Hawks started off the year 14-1-2

GRAND FORKS, N.D. –North Dakota hockey has certainly made a splash during the first half of the season.

Through 17 games, the Fighting Hawks have lost just once and are currently on a 13-game unbeaten streak.

They have gotten it done thanks to both their depth and their goaltending. Of the 23 non-goalies that have suited up for the Hawks, 20 have netted a goal this season and 22 have points.

In net, sophomore Adam Scheel has been playing lights out. He has played all 17 games between the pipes and leads the NCHC in wins, goals against average and save percentage.

The Hawks now face a twenty-day stretch without a game before their next contest on Dec. 28th.

With all that time off, the focus becomes finding a way to carry their success into the second half of the year.

“Over this current week, right now, we’ll practice three days and have a system where we are maintaining our bodies without any heavy, physical exertion and just keeping our bodies in shape on the ice,” head coach Brad Berry said. “Next week, we’ll step up our intensity and our competitive level in practice a little bit before we make a break for the Christmas holidays. We methodically have a plan here and hopefully it will be a good one leading into the second half.”