Woodrow Wilson students & staff given holiday meal by Red River Youth for Christ

FARGO, N.D. – Staff and students at Woodrow Wilson High School were in for quite the holiday treat.

They were given a full spread of hot and delicious turkey, mashed potatoes, rolls, gravy and stuffing by the Red River Youth for Christ organization.

The event takes place every year in December and has been going on for the last seven years.

“I think all of our students and families might not have enough food to put on the table, and for the students to know that they have a delicious, hot, special meal today is special. It’s nice to sit down and enjoy a meal together, break bread together, and be a community together. It’s a neat way to do it,” Principal David Burkman said.

Students and staff say the tradition is something they look forward to every year.