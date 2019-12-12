North Dakota Men’s Basketball Looking For More Consistency

Three games remain in non-conference

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota men’s basketball’s loss to Eastern Washington this past Sunday was their third straight dropping them to 4 and 7 on the season.

Despite that, UND has outscored their opponents and on average, shot better from the field and almost equal from long range. Not to mention, the Fighting Hawks have won the battle underneath the glass. Yet still missing the stat that matters above all others: wins. First year head coach Paul Sather says the Achilles heel for his team is two-fold.

“Turnovers have been our big plague. You can’t run from it; it’s something you gotta face and address,” Sather said. And just kind of the belief of making the plays that we need to make. It’s hard to put your finger on one thing but we’ve been a decent rebounding team. And in that Eastern Washington game, rebounding let us down and so we’ve gotta understand that over the course of 40 minutes we’ve gotta be more consistent from possession to possession.”

The Hawks return to the Betty on Tuesday against Northland.