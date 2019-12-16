NDSU Football Looking to Create Balance With Different Feel to Game Week

Bison balancing game prep, finals and graduation

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football is getting ready for its semifinal match-up with Montana State on Saturday. As the Bison and Bobcats meet for the second year in a row in the playoffs, this week leading up has a bit of a different feel.

By making it into the final four of the field, the balance of student and athlete becomes tougher. With many of the underclassmen on the roster studying and taking their first finals while also making sure to be confident in the game plan, head coach Matt Entz said relying on the seniors, who have been in this situation before, becomes more evident in a week where staying the course is key.

The importance comes during the week of practice. Our young guys still there are a lot more distractions this week. A few more than normal,” Entz said. “We have finals going on now and graduation on Friday. I think when are younger kids see senior safety James Hendricks and senior defensive end Derrek Tuskza, some of the older guys just keep going about the process and going about our work the way we’d normally handle it. It’s a little bit calming to them. I just have to show up and take care of practice when I’m at the facility.”

In last year’s match-up in the second round, NDSU won 52-10.