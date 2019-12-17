Border States Electric Celebrates The Holidays By Giving Back In A Fun Way

All of the cans will be donated to the Emergency Food Pantry on Friday.

FARGO, N.D.- The organization is hosting its first Canstruction where employees pair up in groups to design holiday-themed structures from non-perishable items.

Each group received 250 dollars from the company to get cans, but members also donated items themselves.

“Giving back is a huge part of our culture at Border States. It’s not just this time of year, but during this time of year we want to make sure that places like the Emergency Food Pantry are well stocked, so that they have plenty of items to help those in need,” says Thomas Nelson, Communications Director.

The company will be donating more than 5 thousand non-perishable items to the Emergency Food Pantry.