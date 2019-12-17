Three Minnesota Vikings Selected to Pro Bowl

Smith, Hunter, Cook voted to Pro Bowl

Eagan, Minn. (December 17, 2019) – (Vikings Public Relations) Vikings safety Harrison Smith, defensive end Danielle Hunter and running back Dalvin Cook have been selected by players, fans and coaches to the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl. Cook and Smith were both named as starters.

Cook is selected to his first Pro Bowl after leading the fan voting as the top nonquarterback among vote-getters. With 1,135 rushing yards through 14 games, Cook is the eighth player in Vikings history to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season, and the first since Adrian Peterson did so in 2015. Cook is also just the fourth player in franchise history to score 13 or more rushing touchdowns in a single season. The Florida State product,who ranks third in the NFL with 1,654 yards from scrimmage, was named Week 10 NFC Offensive Player of the Week at Dallas and FedEx Ground Player of the week twice, in Week 2 at Green Bay and Week 7 at Detroit.

Hunter, who is tied for third in the NFL in sacks with 13.5, has earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl nod in his fifth season. With 47.5 sacks, Hunter has the third-most sacks in the NFL since the start of the 2016 season. He recorded 48.0 sacks prior to turning 25 years of age, an NFL record since sacks became an official stat in 1982, and became the youngest player (25 years and 40 days) to eclipse 50.0 career sacks, doing so in the Week 14 matchup against Detroit. The Katy, Texas, native earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for that effort. Hunter ranks in the top five in total tackles (65), sacks (13.5), sack yards (112.5) TFLs (14) and QBHs (21) at his position in the NFL.

Smith, with 80 total tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three tackles for loss and 1.0 sack on the season, is one of the most versatile safeties in the league. His 11 passes defensed ranks third among NFL safeties. The Notre Dame product has been named to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl a week after surpassing Antoine Winfield for third-most tackles by a Vikings defensive back in team history. The eighth-year veteran trails only Paul Krause (six) and Joey Browner (six – one as a special teamer) for the most Pro Bowl selections among Vikings safeties.

The 2020 Pro Bowl kicks off at 2:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, January 26 and will be televised live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC and Disney XD – the third time the game will be available on both broadcast and cable networks. For the fourth consecutive year, Pro Bowl Week festivities will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort and across the Orlando area, bringing free experiences and activities to fans as well as an extraordinary number of events focused on commemorating all levels of football – from youth to high school to the NFL’s best. Some of the Pro Bowl Week events include: Pro Bowl Practices, Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, NFL FLAG Championships and Pro Bowl Experience.

Additionally, NFL Pro Bowl players will give back to the local Orlando community by participating in the Pro Bowl Community Huddle as part of the NFL Huddle for 100. To learn more about Huddle for 100 and how to get involved, visit www.nfl.com/100/huddlefor100.

More information about these and all of the events taking place during Pro Bowl Week is available at ProBowl.com.