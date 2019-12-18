NDSU Football Adds 24 Recruits in Early Signing Period

2020 Recruiting Class Almost Complete

FARGO, N.D. — (NDSU Athletics) North Dakota State University head football coach Matt Entz announced the addition of 24 new student-athletes to the Bison program on Wednesday, Dec. 18, the first day of the early signing period for Division I football.

The latest signees include one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, three tight ends, five offensive linemen, four defensive linemen, two linebackers and four defensive backs. There are 16 National Letter of Intent signees and eight recruited walk-ons.

The current list includes players from high schools in eight states: North Dakota (5), Minnesota (9), Wisconsin (3), Iowa (2), Nebraska (2), South Dakota (1), Missouri (1) and Florida (1). The only junior college transfer is offensive lineman Nick Radunz from Becker, Minn., who comes to the Bison from the North Dakota State College of Science with two years of eligibility.

NDSU’s annual signing day party with the Bison coaching staff begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Fargo Holiday Inn. The event is open to the public and tickets are $25 at the door.

NORTH DAKOTA (5)

Oscar Benson , LB, 6-0, 180, Fr., Hillsboro, N.D. (Hillsboro HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Hillsboro High School…Played outside linebacker and running back for coach Scott Olsen…Three-year starter…Tallied 51 tackles including 11.5 tackles for loss and one interception during senior season…Also rushed for 1,361 yards and 17 touchdowns…Totaled 187 tackles, nine sacks, 33 TFLs and six interceptions in his career…Rushed for 3,744 career yards and scored 46 total touchdowns…Two-time first team all-state…2019 Class AA Senior Athlete of the Year…Nominated for the Shrine Bowl and the North Dakota vs. Montana all-star game…Led team to 35-1 record over final three seasons with three state championship game appearances and two titles…Also ran track and played basketball…Member of 4×200-meter relay state champion in 2018…Earned runner-up honors in 2019 in the 4×200-meter relay and 4×400-meter relay…President of National Honor Society…PERSONAL: Plans to major in marketing…Son of Molly Baumgartner and Karl Benson…Both parents attended NDSU…Has a sister, Stella.

Andre Carrier , TE, 6-3, 197, Fr., Cavalier, N.D. (Cavalier HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Cavalier High School…Four-year starter…Team captain his senior year…Played tight end, wide receiver, cornerback, safety and linebacker during his career…First team all-state tight end as a senior…Had 48 receptions for 907 yards and 15 touchdowns plus 11 PATs…Career totals include 121 catches for 2,363 yards and 30 TDs…Also had 131 tackles, 25 pass breakups and 10 interceptions on defense…Team went 36-8 during his four seasons including a state runner-up finish in 2019…All-region basketball player as a sophomore and junior…Scored more than 1,000 career points on the hardwood…Also participates in golf, track and FBLA…PERSONAL: Undecided on a college major…Son of Shawn and Denelle Carrier…Has a brother, Boon, and three sisters, Eden, Whitley and Ashden.

Joe Kava , DT, 5-11, 229, Fr., Moorhead, Minn. (Fargo Shanley HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Shanley High School in Fargo…Made 41 career starts over four seasons…Played center and defensive line for coach Troy Mattern…Team captain his senior year…Totaled 58 tackles including 20 tackles for loss…Had 203 career tackles with 55 TFLs…Helped the Deacons to a 42-6 record including a state championship in 2018 with a 13-0 mark…First-team all-state each of his final three seasons…Team MVP on the offensive line for three years and defensive line as a senior…Letterwinner in basketball and track…PERSONAL: Undecided on a college major…Son of Ed and Mary Kava…Has an older brother, Jake, who is a defensive end for the Bison.

Ty Satter , S, 6-1, 167, Fr., Fargo, N.D. (Fargo Davies HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Fargo Davies High School…Three-year starter for coach Jason Thielges…Played wide receiver and defensive back…Two-time all-state first team…Had 29 receptions for 538 yards and nine touchdowns his senior year with one interception on defense…Totaled 2,272 all-purpose yards and 24 touchdowns with nine interceptions in his career…Captain of the golf team and also participated in basketball…PERSONAL: Plans to major in business…Son of Tony and Jenny Satter…Father was a two-time first team All-America running back at North Dakota State from 1987-1990, part of two national championship teams, and inducted into the Bison Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011…Mother played for the NDSU basketball team…Has an older sister, Paige.

Tyler Terhark , WR, 6-2, 192, Fr., Horace, N.D. (Sheyenne HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Sheyenne High School…Three-year starter for coach Jeremy Newton…Team captain his senior year…Played wide receiver, quarterback, cornerback and safety while also punting and returning punts…Two-time all-state including first-team honors as a senior…Set school records for receptions, yards and touchdowns in a season and career…Had 731 receiving yards and eight touchdowns along with 178 rushing yards and five TDs in his final year…Career totals include 1,319 receiving yards, 21 total touchdowns and a school-record eight interceptions…The Mustangs went 19-4 over his final two seasons with state semifinal and runner-up finishes…Also an all-conference basketball player and team captain…PERSONAL: Plans to major in business…Son of Tyson and Kelly Terhark…Has three sisters, Talia, Lexus and Hayley.

MINNESOTA (9)

Seth Anderson , OL/DL, 6-5, 253, Fr., Moorhead, Minn. (Moorhead HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Moorhead High School…Three-year starter for coach Kevin Feeney…Team captain his senior year…Played defensive tackle and offensive guard…Credited with 20 pancake blocks and two sacks before an injury two games into his senior year…Career totals include 121 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and seven sacks…Two-time all-district performer…Also competed in basketball and track and field…PERSONAL: Plans to major in construction management…Son of Matt and Jessica Anderson…Has a sister, Rosie.

Joseph Deyak , WR, 6-2, 190, Fr., West St. Paul, Minn. (St. Thomas Academy)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of St. Thomas Academy…Two-year starter who played quarterback and wide receiver…Had 20 catches for 578 yards and four touchdowns in his career…Also had 10 rushing TDs…Part of two Class 5A state runner-up teams in 2018 and 2019…Selected to the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl…Four-time letterwinner in track…Medalist in the 4×100, 4×200 and 4×400 relays as a freshman at the section championships…Also plays hockey…PERSONAL: Plans to major in pharmacy…Son of Greg and Lisa Deyak…Comes from a very athletic family…Father, Greg Deyak, and an uncle, Scott Larson, played football at North Dakota…Grandfather, Bob Deyak, played baseball at Minnesota and St. Cloud State…Mother, Lisa Deyak, ran track at Minnesota…Also has cousins involved in football at North Dakota and Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and swimming at Gustavus Adolphus.

Hayden Johnston , OL, 6-1, 259, Fr., Albert Lea, Minn. (Albert Lea HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Albert Lea High School…Three-year starter on the defensive and offensive lines under coach Corey Black…Totaled 63 tackles, including 18 for a loss and seven sacks, during senior season…Had 153 tackles including 47 tackles for loss and 16 sacks during his career…Blocked for an offense that ran for over 5,000 yards in his career…Three-time all-district selection…2019 District Lineman of the Year…Played in the Minnesota all-star game…Member of National Honor Society…Also participated in golf, hockey, wrestling and track…PERSONAL: Intends to major in sport management and business…Son of Angie and Alex Johnston…Has two brothers, Adler and Bryant…Cousin, Taylor Olsen, attended NDSU.

TK Marshall , RB, 5-11, 189, Fr., Minneapolis, Minn. (Southwest HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Southwest High School…Four-year starter at running back for coach Josh Zoucha…Rushed for 1,662 yards and 20 touchdowns during senior season…Finalist for the 2019 Minnesota “Mr. Football” award…Earned Minnesota all-state honors while leading his team to a section title…Qualified for the state track meet while also earning all-district honors…PERSONAL: Plans to study graphic and film design…Son of Elsa Marshall…Has a sister, Eda, and brother, Shane, who played soccer at St. Thomas.

Mason Miller , OL, 6-6, 232, Fr., Ada, Minn. (Ada-Borup HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Ada-Borup High School…Four-year starter…Team captain as a senior…Played tight end, defensive end and linebacker for coach Paul Tinjum…Two-time all-district…Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2019 and Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2018…Registered 281 tackles in his prep career including 40 tackles for loss and 13 sacks with nine forced fumbles and six recoveries…Had 66 tackles including 15.5 TFLs his senior year along with 18 catches for 311 yards and four touchdowns…Helped the Cougars to a 10-2 record and Class 1A state semifinal appearance…Earned academic all-state honors…Also competes in basketball and track…PERSONAL: Plans to study agronomy…Son of Paul and Dawn Miller…Has a sister, Dyllan.

Raja Nelson , WR, 5-8, 175, Fr., Lakeville, Minn. (Lakeville North HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Lakeville North High School…Four-year starter for coach Brian Vossen…Played wide receiver, running back, defensive back and quarterback during his career…Three-time all-conference first team performer…All-state in 2018 and 2019 and back-to-back team MVP…Led the Panthers to a 39-8 record including the 2018 state championship…Set school records with 4,674 all-purpose yards, 72 total touchdowns and seven interceptions…Finalist for Minnesota’s “Mr. Football” award…Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year…Had 858 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and 1,182 rushing yards with 18 TDs his senior year…Also part of a state runner-up team in basketball and participated in lacrosse…PERSONAL: Plans to major in business…Son of Gino and Stacey Nelson…Has two brothers, Alex and Najee, and two sisters, Akaila and Cassie.

Nick Radunz , OL, 6-3, 295, Jr., Becker, Minn. (Becker HS/NDSCS)

BEFORE NDSU: Started all 21 games for North Dakota State College of Science in 2018 and 2019 under coach Eric Issendorf…Helped the Wildcats to a 17-4 record…NJCAA All-America first team as a freshman…Two-time Minnesota Collegiate Athletic Conference all-academic first team…2018 graduate of Becker High School…Also competed in wrestling and track for the Bulldogs…PERSONAL: Son of Kathy and the late Jeff Radunz…Older brother, Dillon, is an offensive lineman at NDSU…Also has a sister, Danielle.

Loshiaka Roques , DE, 6-3, 215, Fr., Maple Grove, Minn. (Wayzata HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Wayzata High School…Three-year letterwinner, two-year starter, and team captain his senior year…Played linebacker and defensive line for coach Lambert Brown…Star Tribune and KARE 11 all-metro honoree…Minnesota Vikings all-state performer…Had 87 tackles including 20 tackles for loss, 18 sacks and one forced fumble his senior year…Helped Wayzata to a 13-0 record and the Class 6A state championship…Totaled 147 tackles and 40 TFLs in his career….PERSONAL: Plans to major in education…Son of Patrick Roques and Esther Kamara…Has two brothers, Patrick and Eugene, and a sister, Famata.

Trey Steinbach , DE, 6-3, 220, Fr., Marshall, Minn. (Marshall HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Marshall High School…Played linebacker, tight end and quarterback for coach Terry Bahlmann…Three-year starter…Tallied 75 tackles including 12 tackles for loss and five sacks during senior season…Also had 14 receptions for 207 yards and four touchdowns…Finished career with 183 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries…Also had 23 career receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns…Two-time all-area selection…District Defensive Back of the Year in 2019…Led team to a 38-5 record with two sectional titles and two state tournament appearances…Was a Student Rotarian…Also played baseball and basketball…PERSONAL: Plans to major in exercise science…Son of Christy and Tim Steinbach…Dad played football at Saint John’s…Mom played softball at Minnesota-Morris…Has a sister, Ashleigh.

WISCONSIN (3)

Sam Jung , S, 5-10, 175, Fr., Neenah, Wis. (Neenah HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Neenah High School…Coached by his father, Steve Jung…Was a defensive back, wide receiver and return specialist…First team all-state safety his senior year…Had 93 total tackles, three tackles for loss, five pass breakups and three interceptions including one return for a touchdown…Averaged 34.5 yards per kickoff return with three touchdowns…Returned 12 punts for an average of 19.6 yards and one TD…Three-time all-conference safety…Two-time all-region safety and all-state first team his senior year…Also earned second team all-conference honors at wide receiver in 2019 and return specialist in 2018…Totaled 1,778 career yards rushing, receiving and returning with 15 total touchdowns…State runner-up in the 4×400-meter relay as a sophomore…Also competed in tennis…Academic all-state…National Honor Society member…PERSONAL: Plans to major in civil engineering…Son of Steve and Wendy Jung…Father was a two-time Division III All-America defensive back and member of the Lawrence University athletic hall of fame…Has three brothers, Joe, Matt and Luke…Joe is a defensive back at St. Norbert College.

Joe Stoffel , TE, 6-3, 234, Fr., River Falls, Wis. (River Falls HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of River Falls High School…Three-year starter…Team captain as a senior…Played tight end, outside linebacker and defensive line for coach David Crail…All-conference first team on offense and conference defensive player of the year in 2019…Honorable mention all-state both ways…Had 64 career receptions for 1,173 yards and 18 touchdowns…Team went 17-5 with two conference championships his final two seasons…All-conference performer in hockey and baseball…PERSONAL: Plans to major in education…Son of John and Gretchen Stoffel…Has a brother, Jack, and sister, Marissa.

Cole Wisniewski , LB, 6-3, 189, Fr., Sparta, Wis. (Sparta HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Sparta High School…Three-year starter…Team captain his senior year…Played quarterback and safety for coach Adam Dow…Conference defensive player of the year and honorable mention all-state defensive back as a senior with 75 total tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles and recoveries…Three-time all-conference quarterback including first team honors his final two seasons…Accounted for 68 total touchdowns and 5,400 all-purpose yards in his career…Set school records for rushing yards and touchdowns, single-season and career touchdowns, and single-season completion percentage…Led the Spartans to their first playoff win in school history…Also a captain on the basketball team and competed in track…PERSONAL: Undecided on a college major…Son of Tom Wisniewski and Corina Koch…Older brother, Ryan, is a wide receiver at Wisconsin-Whitewater.

IOWA (2)

Nolan Jacobs , DT, 6-2, 243, Fr., Cedar Rapids, Iowa (Kennedy HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa…Three-year starter and two-time captain under coach Brian White…Played defensive line, offensive line and fullback…First team all-state and three-time all-conference…Invited to the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl…Helped his team to an 11-2 record his senior year…Had 57 total tackles including 21 tackles for loss, seven sacks, three fumble recoveries and two touchdowns…Totaled 100 tackles with 37 TFLs and 17 sacks in his career…Also participated in track and trap…PERSONAL: Plans to major in social science education…Son of Victor and Kelly Jacobs…Has a brother, Mason.

Cam Miller , QB, 6-1, 205, Fr., Solon, Iowa (Solon HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Solon High School…Three-year starter at quarterback and strong safety for coach Kevin Miller…Passed for 2,436 yards and 28 touchdowns, while rushing for 840 yards and 12 touchdowns during senior season…Set school records in single-season passing yards and passing touchdowns, along with most all-purpose yards (3,276)…Went 32-3 as a starter, passing for 5,894 yards and 79 touchdowns while rushing for 1,184 yards and 16 touchdowns…Three-time all-conference selection and first team all-state selection as a senior…Cedar Rapids Gazette Offensive Player of the Year…Led team to three state tournament appearances, including a runner-up finish in 2019 and semifinal appearance in 2017…Two-time all-state selection in baseball, where he set the school record with a 0.60 ERA…Member of National Honor Society…PERSONAL: Plans to major in marketing…Son of Nichole and Kevin Miller…Dad played basketball at Loras College…Has a sister, McKenna.

NEBRASKA (2)

Tyson Gordon , S, 6-2, 177, Fr., Omaha, Neb. (Skutt Catholic HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Skutt Catholic High School…Three-year letterwinner and two-year starter who played quarterback, wide receiver and free safety under coach Matt Turman…Team captain his senior year…Had 1,800 passing yards and 1,400 rushing yards with 44 total touchdowns…Made 60 tackles and five interceptions on defense…Set the Skutt career record with 14 interceptions…Led his team to a 45-3 overall record and back-to-back state championships in 2018 and 2019…All-state in both football and basketball…Also plays baseball…PERSONAL: Plans to major in education or communications…Son of Jeff and Sherri Gordon…Father played baseball at Omaha, and older brother, Jackson, plays baseball for Omaha…Also has a sister, Macy.

Marques Sigle , CB, 5-10, 170, Fr., Omaha, Neb. (Omaha North HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Omaha North High School…Three-year starter and two-year captain…Played safety and wide receiver under coach Larry Martin…Two-time all-conference including first team honors his senior year…Had 87 tackles with one interception his senior year…Career stats include 217 tackles, two interceptions, 500 yards receiving and six touchdowns…Part of a state championship team in 2017…Also competes in track and field…PERSONAL: Plans to study physical therapy…Son of Calvin and Natassha Sigle…Has a brother, Tyrell, and sister, Tonesha.

SOUTH DAKOTA (1)

Grey Zabel , OL, 6-5, 247, Fr., Pierre, S.D. (T.F. Riggs HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of T.F. Riggs High School…Played on the offensive and defensive lines under coach Steve Steele…Starter on three straight state championship teams that went a combined 31-5 overall…Team captain his senior year…Two-time all-state performer…Named to the 2019 Sioux Falls Argus Leader Elite 45…Had 46 tackles including 12 tackles for loss and nine sacks…Finished his prep career with 84 tackles, 25 TFLs and 14 sacks…Team set a state scoring record with 710 points his senior year, outscoring opponents by an average of 58-7…National Honor Society member…Also participated in baseball and basketball…PERSONAL: Plans to major in business…Son of Mark and Tanna Zabel…Father played football at Northern State (S.D.) and mother was on the track and basketball teams…Has two brothers, Peyton and Jett.

MISSOURI (1)

Jack Bram , TE, 6-3, 215, Fr., Maryville, Mo. (Maryville HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Maryville High School…Four-year letterwinner and three-year starter…Team captain as a senior…Played guard and defensive end for coach Matt Webb…Teammate of current Bison offensive lineman Jalen Sundell …First team all-district and all-state…Earned all-conference first team honors on offense and defense…Helped team to a 49-7 record in his career…Also competes in the shot put and discus…PERSONAL: Undecided on a college major…Son of Jeff and Kim Bram.