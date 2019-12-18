UND Football Adds 25 in Early Signing Period

Adding to Quarterback Position

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – (UND Athletics) North Dakota head football coach Bubba Schweigert has announced that 25 prospective student-athletes have signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday morning.

23 of the 25 signees are from the high school ranks, with a pair of transfers join the Fighting Hawks from St. Cloud State.

CLASS BREAKDOWN

By State: North Dakota (6), Minnesota (5), Wisconsin (5), Kansas (2), Illinois (2), Iowa (1), Ontario (1), Nebraska (1), Oklahoma (1), Indiana (1)

By Position: Offensive Line (6), Linebacker (6), Wide Receiver (4), Defensive Back (2), Running Back (2), Quarterback (2), Nose Guard (1), Kicker (1), Athlete (1)

Names are listed in the order in which they signed

Kason Kelley | LB | 6-2 | 218 | Omaha, Neb | Millard North HS

Racked up tackles over his last two seasons at Millard North in Omaha … Finished with 74 tackles, including nine for a loss, as a junior … Exploded with 92 tackles and 16 tackles for loss as a senior … Of those 92 tackles, 51 of them were solo.

Reid Neal | QB | 6-2 | 175 | Yorktown, Ind. | Yorktown HS

A four-year varsity letterwinner at Yorktown High School … Earned all-conference selection as both a junior and senior starter at QB … Was a 4A All-State Honorable Mention as a junior before finishing his career on the 3A All-State Team … Amassed over 4,800 passing yards and 1,400 rushing yards over his career.

Elijah Klein | WR | 6-7 | 205 | Mandan, N.D. | Mandan HS

One of the greatest wide receivers in North Dakota history … Earned All-WDA honors as both a junior and senior at Mandan HS … Was named to the All-North Dakota Team as a junior and senior … Set the North Dakota AAA single-season and career records for receiving yards.

Quinton Urwiler | LB | 5-10 | 190 | Batavia, Ill. | Batavia HS

Starred at both linebacker and running back at Batavia HS … Earned three straight player of the year honors by the Beacon News Kanecounty Preps … Helped lead Batavia HS to a 35-5 record over his career, including a state title in 2017 … Accounted for 35 touchdowns over his career.

Dylan Boecker | LB | 6-3 | 200 | Menomonie, Wis. | Menomonie HS

A three-year letterwinner from Menomonie HS … Earned all-conference selection as a junior at receiver and as a senior at linebacker and defensive end … Selected to the all-region and All-Northwest teams in Wisconsin … Helped his team claim two conference titles and reach the state quarterfinals and semifinals.

Bennett Weber | OL | 6-4 | 280 | Waconia, Minn. | Waconia HS

Started three seasons on the offensive line for Waconia HS … Was a two-time first team all-district player … Named the 2019 District Lineman of the Year … Two-time Waconia Lineman of the Year … Earned All-Metro honors and was a two-time all-area selection … Represented his school in the Minnesota All-Star Showcase Team.

Andrew Fenton | OL | 6-3 | 275 | Menomonie, Wis. | Menomonie HS

A stud on both the football field and the wrestling mat … Started his final two seasons on the offensive line for Menomonie HS … Earned first team all-region and all-state honors as a senior … Won the conference title and reached the state semifinals in his final year … Finished sixth in the wrestling championships and was a first team all-state as a junior.

Easton Kilty | OL | 6-6 | 280 | Stratford, Wis. | Stratford HS

A two-time letterwinner for Stratford HS … Earned first team all-conference as a senior … Helped lead Stratford to the state title game in his final season … Named to the all-region team.

Jack Wright | WR | 6-0 | 178 | Tulsa, Okla. | Regent Prep

One of the best wide receivers in the history of high school football … A four-year letterwinner for Regent Prep … Finished with the most receiving yards in the state of Oklahoma in 2016, 2017, and 2019 … Earned district player of the year honors in 2018 … Named a finalist for offensive player of the year by the Tulsa World … Finished his career with 276 catches for 6,227 yards and 112 touchdowns … The 112 touchdowns are a national record for receiving.

Craig Orlando | NG | 6-3 | 265 | Verndale, Minn. | Verndale HS

Shined at nearly every position at Verndale HS … As a running back, rushed for 1,430 yards on 187 carries … Caught 43 balls for 602 yards … Scored 30 touchdowns … On the defensive side of the ball, had 258 career tackles, including 41 for loss … Earned all-conference honors in each of his final three seasons … Exited with a 40-5 career record, the best in Verndale history … All-area selection as a sophomore, junior, and senior … Earned all-state in the junior and senior.

Bo Belquist | WR | 6-0 | 175 | New Rockford, N.D. | New Rockford-Sheyenne HS

Lettered all four seasons at New Rockford-Sheyenne HS … Finished as a three-time all-state player at football while earning one all-state honor in baseball … Caught 54 passes for 1,096 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior … Reached the state quarterfinals as a junior … Father played football at North Dakota State … North Dakota 9-Man Player of the Year.

Jagger Ferden | OL | 6-4 | 255 | Union, Ill. | Marengo Community HS

Earned all-conference honors on the offensive line as a junior and a senior … Selected as an all-state honorable mention in his final season … Was an all-area second team selection as a junior and a first teamer as a senior … Played both football and basketball.

Creighton Mitchell | RB | 5-8 | 185 | West Des Moines, Iowa | Valley HS

One of the top running backs in the state of Iowa … Recorded over 2,500 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns in his career … Totaled 9.5 yards per carry over his career … Averaged 30 yards per return as a kickoff specialist … A three-time state track winner … Helped set a new state record in the 4×100 relay … Earned first team all-conference honors as a sophomore, junior, and senior … Named to the all-state first team in his final season.

Peyton Fisher | DB | 6-0 | 190 | Fargo, N.D. | Fargo North HS

A three-year letterwinner at Fargo North … Shined on both sides of the field for the Spartans … Finished with 128 total tackles, including 84 solo, and three interceptions as a defensive back … Nearly had 1,000 yards rushing and scored nine touchdowns as a running back … Named to the all-state first team defensive back as a junior and senior … Helped Fargo North reach the playoffs as a junior, their first playoff appearance since 2009.

Max Gunderson | ATH | 6-4 | 205 | Detroit Lakes, Minn. | Detroit Lakes HS

A dual-threat quarterback from Detroit Lakes … Threw for over 2,100 yards and 28 touchdowns while rushing for 765 yards and 11 touchdowns … Tallied five interceptions as a defensive player … Named to the all-district team as a junior and a senior for football and as a junior for basketball.

Devon Krzanowski | LB | Fond du Lac, Wis. | St. Cloud State

Appeared in 21 games for the Huskies … Recorded 48 tackles (25 solo, 23 assists) during his first season, five of which were for loss, and forced one fumble … Led St. Cloud in tackles (72) and solo stops (53) last season … Finished fifth on the team with 9.5 tackles for loss … Fourth on the team with 4.5 sacks … Tallied one interception … Had 11 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, and added two sacks against Northern State.

Payton Lotysz | OL | 6-3 | 270 | Grand Forks, N.D. | Red River HS

Started on the offensive line for Red River HS … Earned all-state honors as a senior … Played both football and baseball … Father, Greg, played football at UND from 1995-98.

Jack Kuntz | OL | 6-5 | 285 | Devils Lake, N.D. | Devils Lake HS

Shined on the offensive line for the Firebirds … Earned all-conference honors as a junior and senior … Selected to the North Dakota all-state team in his final two seasons … Played football, wrestling, and track.

Wyatt Pedigo| LB | 6-1 | 215 | Hoisington, Kan. | Hoisington HS

As a senior, rushed for 2,352 yards and 37 touchdowns … Posted 115 tackles in his final season … Over his career, tallied 5,171 yards and 74 touchdowns on the ground … Posted 348 tackles as a linebacker during his career … Two-time state champion with a 110-13 career record in wrestling … Named 2A Kansas Offensive Player of the Year.

Marcus Preston | WR | 6-2 | 185 | Lawrence, Kan. | Free State HS

Lettered for four seasons at Free State HS … Named to the KFBCA All-State first team … Earned second team Sunflower League honors … Was an all-state honorable mention … Named a four-star recruit in the state of Kansas.

Isaiah Smith | RB | 5-10 | 195 | Brooklyn Center, Minn. | Benilde-St. Margaret’s

Played for three seasons at Benilde-St. Margaret’s before an injury forced him to miss his senior year … Rushed for over 1,300 yards for his career … Named to the all-district honorable mention team … Also played basketball.

Adam Stage | K | 5-9 | 179 | Appleton, Wis. | St. Cloud State

Named to the NSIC First Team as a freshman and the honorable mention team as a sophomore … Made 38 field goals over his three seasons for the Huskies, including a conference-high 16 last year … Has recorded 67 touchbacks on 169 total kickoffs, including 26 last season … Averaged at least 55 yards per kickoff in all three seasons.

Sam Robertson | DB | 6-1 | 177 | Plymouth, Minn. | Wayzata HS

Was one of the top players on a team th2at finished 13-0 and captured a state title as a senior … Tallied 38 tackles, 15 pass breakups, four tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery in his final year … Named to the all-metro first team by the Star Tribune as a senior … Earned all-district and all-area honors in his last season.

Quincy Vaughn | QB | 6-4 | 230 | Hamilton, Ontario | Clarkson Football North

Named to the All-Canadian First Team as a quarterback in both 2018 and 2019 … Earned team MVP honors in each of his four years as a starting quarterback … Selected by his entire school as athlete of the year following his junior season … Ranked as a three-star recruit out of Canada.

Jack Ihry | LB | 6-1 | 207 | Hope, N.D. | Hope-Page HS

A four-year letterwinner at Hope-Page HS … Earned all-region honors in each of his four seasons … Collected one second team all-state selection and two first team all-state selections … Amassed over 5,100 yards rushing and 6,700 all-purpose yards on offense during his career … Totaled 383 tackles on the defensive side of the ball.