West Fargo Public Library Hosts Annual Mitten Tree Drive

The tree is a way to support children in need this holiday season

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo Public Library is spreading some warm holiday cheer to kids in need this winter.

The library is hosting its annual Mitten Tree drive.

Community members can stop by and donate winter gear to support kids whose families can’t afford to buy their own.

They’re accepting any new or like-new children’s gloves, mittens, hats and scarves.

Donations will be distributed across all West Fargo elementary schools at the start of the new year.

“Just even from getting to school, it can be very difficult. We get really, really cold temperatures here and if you don’t have hats or mittens or a scarf, it’s, you know, it could be impossible to get to school or go outside with the other kids during free time and things like that. So, it can be a big need for children,” says West Fargo Public Library Children’s Services Librarian Lauren Nephew.

The library will be accepting donations until January 2nd, when the tree will be taken down.