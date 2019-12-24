The F-M Community Scrambles To Get Last Minute Gifts

Some store owners in the area say they have seen an increase of people in the last week coming into their stores.

FARGO, N.D.- The streets of downtown Fargo are filled with last minute shoppers trying to buy gifts for their loved ones.

Similar scenes could be found at area malls, shopping centers, stand-alone stores and grocery stores.

They say a people tend to put off buying gifts because of busy schedules and the cold weather.

“It’s just natural. We all put off things. It’s hard to pinpoint what the perfect gift for people is a lot of times and so you just wait until the last minute too and so a lot of us are open on our 400 block because of that,” says Ashley Morken, Owner of Unglued.

Morken says her store sold Fargo and Midwest related items the most during these past couple of weeks.