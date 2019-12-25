Sanford Health in Fargo Welcomes a Baby Born on Christmas

Colleen Harriett Martel was born this morning at 8:30 am and weighed 7 lbs. 2 oz.

FARGO, N.D. — It’s a girl! Sanford Health in Fargo welcomes a baby born on Christmas.

After almost 10 hours of labor, the first-time parents are excited to have the greatest gift one could have this holiday season.

The baby was due on her dad’s birthday. She decided to come a week later and make this holiday extra memorable.

“You can love something so much without knowing it beforehand. So, she came out and it was love at first sight. I didn’t expect it to be that easy,” says Samantha Martel, Colleen’s mom.

Firefighters giving out presents as part of their yearly tradition stopped by baby Colleen’s room to leave her a stuffed animal.