Woman ensures grandparents can visit North Dakota, their 50th state

My grandparents had visited 49 states before grandpa’s health prevented them from traveling anymore. It killed me to think they wouldn’t make it to all 50, so I devised a plan to bring #NorthDakota to them. Here they are, setting foot on North Dakotan soil! #50stateclub pic.twitter.com/1KVk3W47hB — Kendra Bowman (@kendrawalter) December 26, 2019

Kendra Bowman’s grandparents visited 49 states before her grandfather’s health prevented them from coming to North Dakota. She then decided to bring the state to them.

Bowman reached out to a college friend living in Fargo for help. He sent a jar full of dirt from the city along with North Dakota staples chippers, a pheasant feather, a postcard and a toy of the Bison’s mascot Thundar.

“They were just really touched by the thought and effort that went into making that happen. So, I think as they’ve gotten older some of those more sentimental gifts are special for them,” Bowman said.

Bowman says she hopes to visit all 50 states with her husband Jason someday.

