Monday Match: Julie and Avalon

Julie And Avalon Started As A School-Based Match This Year

Ninety-seven local kids are waiting for a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister, and YOU can be that person who makes a difference in their lives.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Village Family Service Center matches caring adults with kids in need of a positive mentor. Each week KVRR features one of these matches.

Let’s meet Julie and Avalon.

• They are a new school-based match this fall

• They enjoy doing art projects together and playing in the gym

• Julie states that “Avalon is such a sweet, well-behaved young lady and very positive.”

It only takes four hours a month to defend the potential of a child like Avalon. For more information about how you can volunteer as a Big Brother or Big Sister, call 701-451-4877 or visit BBBSFargo.org.