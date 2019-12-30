West Fargo’s fire & police departments battle for blood donations

FARGO, N.D. – Vitalant is in urgent need of blood donations after the snowstorm.

The West Fargo Battle of the Badges donation drive had to be moved from Bonanzaville to Vitalant’s Fargo donation center.

The fire and police departments are competing to see who can get the most people to give blood.

Vitalant says it is the only blood provider to nearly 70 hospitals across North Dakota, South Dakota and western Minnesota and one donation can impact up to three people.

<“With the holiday season it’s always our most critical time and with the storm on top of it, it’s caused even more issues for us. We’ve had over 100 donors that were scheduled over the last couple days and today that are not able to come out.”

Battle of the Badges continues from 9:00 am to 1:00 PM Tuesday at Bonanzaville. Schedule a donation time by clicking here.