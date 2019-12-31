Kids Celebrate the New Year With A Frozen Themed-Party

Kids were able to do crafts, bean bag toss, snow pits, ice horse races, Olaf bowling and slime

FARGO, N.D.- The Fargo Public Library hosts the event every year and wants kids to be able to celebrate the New Year since most won’t be awake at midnight.

They also want people to know that the Library is not just for books and learning, but a place where the community can gather.

“We like to be able to give them an opportunity to do what the adults do. So, they can’t stay up till midnight most likely so, we do it here at noon, so they can have a little bit of celebration time for themselves too,” says Lauren Johnson, the Children Programing at Fargo Public Library.

The event is expected to bring in between 200 to 300 people.