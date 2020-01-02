NDSU Men’s Basketball Wins Conference Home Opener Over Western Illinois

Bison beat the Leathernecks 94-74

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State Men’s Basketball improves to 2-0 in Summit League Play with a 94-74 win over Western Illinois Tuesday night at the SHAC.

All five starters scored in double figured. Gaurd Vinnie Shahid and Forward Tyson Ward combined for 47 of the 94 points for the Bison.

The Bison go out of conference play Sunday with a matchup against Northland College. Tip at 2 P.M. from the SHAC.