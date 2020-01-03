Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School Is Ready To Resume Classes

Classes are expected to resume on Monday.

GLYNDON, Minn.- The snowstorm last weekend left mountains of snow on the school’s roof.

As students enjoyed the extra days off, school faculty and staff and volunteers were all hands on deck to remove the snow.

They have made a lot of progress in the last couple of days removing snow from the designated areas.

“Now, the only areas we are focusing on is the area above the High School office. And, another office area by the community of transportation office. And, those will be complete before Monday,” says Tracy Tollefson, the Director of Community Education at DGF High School.

The school had nine volunteers removing the snow.