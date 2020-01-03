North Dakota State Prepares For Frisco

NDSU makes their 8th FCS Championship appearance in the last nine years

FARGO, ND – Matt Entz has had no problem losing a handful of starters and seniors from last season. The former defensive coordinator tied Chris Klieman for the most wins by a rookie head coach in FCS history with fifteen, and in the process has extended the bison’s overall winning streak to 36 games. On Wednesday, the herd head down to Frisco for their eighth championship game appearance in the last nine seasons.