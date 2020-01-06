UND Hockey Focuses on NCHC Play After Finishing With Strong Non-conference Record

The Fighting Hawks went 9-1-1 against nonconference opponents this season

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — For the rest of the regular season, it is all about NCHC play for the University of North Dakota.

The Fighting Hawks concluded their nonconference schedule this past weekend with a sweep over Alabama-Huntsville, making their nonconference record 9-1-1. That is the best it has been in five seasons under head coach Brady Berry.

It’s something that bodes a whole new sense of confidence for the No.1 Fighting Hawks, as they remember all too well from last season how important these nonconference games can be come playoffs.

“Those games are very important as the season goes on,” sophomore forward Mark Senden said. “I thought we did a very good job tightening that up this year. Last year we didn’t do as well as we wanted in nonconference and we really made sure to put an emphasize on that.”

“Knowing that first series last year kind of bit us – going into Canisius and losing those two – and knowing that we needed to come in and get the last two nonconference games and then head into the NCHC, it is a big deal,” head coach Brad Berry said. “Also positioning yourself in the pairwise, making sure that you try to get as high as you can so that you position yourself for the end.”