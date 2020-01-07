Grand Forks Police Ask For A Little Neighborly Understanding

The department received a handful of calls after this last snow event.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Police in Grand Forks Police are asking people to be neighborly this winter.

The calls were about disputes between neighbors over where snow should be blown or shoveled after major snow storms.

The police made a Facebook post asking the public to simply communicate with each other so that they can reduce these calls to zero.

“It’s kind of a common sense thing. Just be polite and simply knock on your neighbors door, If their told ahead of time, It’s something that can really alleviate any issues with the snow. It’s kind of a simple, common sense sort of thing to talk to your neighbor and come up with a game plan ahead of time.” said Corporal Troy Vanil with the Grand Forks Police Department.

The police department says that most neighbors are understanding and will come to an agreement, but a simple conversation is the first step.