Park Christian Students Put Their Geography Skills To The Test

24 students from fourth to eight grades participated in their annual "National Geographic Bee".

MOORHEAD, Minn.-The competition consisted of eight rounds where students were asked questions about geographic borders, world civilizations and cities of the world.

The winner of this year’s competition was 7th grader Addyson who says geography is her favorite subject.

“I read books. And I listened in school and I studied like capitals and countries and where they are,” says 7th grader Addyson.

Addyson will be taking a test to see if she will be able to participate in the state competition.