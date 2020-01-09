NDSU Football Arrives in Frisco: Athletic Director Matt Larsen Interview

KVRR's Nick Couzin caught up with NDSU AD Matt Larsen after team's arrival in Frisco

FRISCO, TX — North Dakota State football arrived to their team hotel in Frisco around 5:15 P.M. Wednesday night. The late arrival was due to an early morning practice in Fargo where the team said they wanted to be in an indoor, controlled environment before flying down. That’s something NDSU has done for the second year in a row.

The Bison have two practices before the FCS Championship game on Saturday and will meet with the media on Thursday and Friday.

After the team arrived and got off the bus, KVRR’s Nick Couzin caught up with NDSU Athletic Director Matt Larsen to discuss the week.