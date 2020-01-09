Police Searching for Suspects who Fled Traffic Stop in Stolen Vehicle

Three people took off running north toward the NDSU campus.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Three people are being sought after fleeing a traffic stop in Fargo shortly before 2:30 a.m, Thursday in a stolen car.

Sgt. Travis Moser said the driver pulled over in the driveway of an apartment building in the 1400 block of 8th Avenue North and officers were able to detain a juvenile female.

The other occupants, two males, and a female took off running north toward the NDSU campus. Police set up a wide perimeter and attempted a K-9 track with a Moorhead police canine but were unsuccessful in locating the people.

Moser said the car had been stolen just a few blocks from where it was stopped.